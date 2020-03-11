The passengers of the bus “Tallinn — Saint-Petersburg” staged “riot” because of the coughing passenger

In Estonian Narva were taken off the bus coughing passenger bus, EN route from Tallinn to Saint Petersburg. We will remind, in Krasnoyarsk the hotel one of the hostels welcomed the artists of the Buryat theatre “Baikal” for patients with coronavirus Chinese.

According to local media, the initiators of the “sanctions” were made by other passengers.

The arguments of the neighbor that he is only suffering from allergies, they are not convinced, reports RusDelfi.

Note that the background is intensively spread in the world of coronavirus in Ukraine has gone to extraordinary measures — in our country from 12 March to 3 April a quarantine. This decision was taken at a government meeting.

We read in the Telegram channel, Facebook and Twitter