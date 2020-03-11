The passengers of the bus “Tallinn — Saint-Petersburg” staged “riot” because of the coughing passenger

By Maria Batterburyon in News

Пассажиры автобуса "Таллинн — Санкт-Петербург" устроили "бунт" из-за кашляющего пассажира

In Estonian Narva were taken off the bus coughing passenger bus, EN route from Tallinn to Saint Petersburg. We will remind, in Krasnoyarsk the hotel one of the hostels welcomed the artists of the Buryat theatre “Baikal” for patients with coronavirus Chinese.

According to local media, the initiators of the “sanctions” were made by other passengers.

The arguments of the neighbor that he is only suffering from allergies, they are not convinced, reports RusDelfi.

Note that the background is intensively spread in the world of coronavirus in Ukraine has gone to extraordinary measures — in our country from 12 March to 3 April a quarantine. This decision was taken at a government meeting.

We read in the Telegram channel, Facebook and Twitter

Share Button
Maria Batterbury

Maria has been a reporter on the news desk since 2013. Before that she wrote about young adolescence and family dynamics for Styles and was the legal affairs correspondent for the Metro desk. Before joining The Nizh Telegram, Maria worked as a staff writer at the Village Voice and a freelancer for Newsday, The Wall Street Journal, GQ and Mirabella. To get in touch, contact me through my [email protected] 1-800-268-7116
Previous Article
Next Article