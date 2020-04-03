The patient with coronavirus actress from “Happy together” escaped from quarantine

Russian actress Yanina Bugrova who starred in the TV series “Happy together”, contracted the coronavirus and broke the rules of self-isolation.

As reports “Komsomolskaya Pravda” citing a source in the police, 43-year-old actress returned from France and passed the tests for the coronavirus.

All tests for coronavirus was positive, but she Bugrova felt relatively good, so were not hospitalized, and was placed on home quarantine.

And when the ambulance came to check the condition of the actress, her home was not. The doctors called the police. The actress found 11 kilometers from her apartment in Moscow. In addition, neighbors say that Yanina did not adhere to isolation and walked through the city.

The actress can pay a heavy fine or end up in prison.

