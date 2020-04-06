The peak of the epidemic in Poland is expected in may-June

Poland expects peak incidence caused by a coronavirus, in may-June.

This was stated by Prime Minister of Poland Mateusz Morawiecki, according to RMF24.

“The situation, particularly in Western Europe, causing very much concern. We see a growing number of patients in Western Europe. We find that these increase very fast,” he said in the Sejm.

According to him, unjustified optimism is the wrong approach.

“Today, at this stage, we know that you need to be discipline to invest the extra effort to keep a distance, to perform many of the rules and procedures. We pretty much are at the beginning of the fight against coronavirus. The peak incidence is yet to come – sometime in may-June,” said Morawiecki.

It should be noted that Poland and Ukraine are almost at the same time recorded the first cases of the coronavirus at the beginning of March, and the response of countries to the epidemic is often compared.

“We have, struggling with the epidemic, at the same time trying to build a new model of economic life in order to get the economy suffered as little as possible”, – said Morawiecki.

According to him, Poland will increase daily amount of testing for coronavirus.

The Prime Minister noted that Poland has signed a contract for 800 thousand tests for coronavirus.

“Available 150 thousand, 150 thousand – in the way in the next few days they will be in Poland,” he said. According to his estimates, the stock tests a “huge”.

“We are testing in those places where epidemiologists, experts tell us what needs to be tested, then there are various kinds of places of high risk, designated quarantine hospital,” said Morawiecki.