“The peddler plague”: Brezhnev angered the fans of their glamorous gauze bandage

Born in Ukraine, Russian singer Vera Brezhneva was also unable to stay away from already starting to irritate many of the themes of the coronavirus.

But, in contrast to the family Pugacheva and Galkina, who generously share tips on how to defeat the malicious virus, the former participant of “VIA gra” she asked advice from followers.

So in the photo in the social network of Vera appeared in a sports way, not forgetting about notorious medical mask.

Of course, that the wife of a famous producer has opted for a quite stylish accessory. And yet the artist complained that such equipment necessary for regular flights.

“So I flew all my 10 flights in March. And antiseptic. Home now. Share your lifehacks”, — she wrote.

“You daughter was taken from Italy?” — guess, it seems that the objective of the tours of the singer one of the fans, taking into account the fact that Meladze and Brezhnev are on the Apennines own home.

The singer did not deny the assumption, moreover, was forced to “fight back” against the attacks of some of the haters.

“10 flights”? I’m sorry, but I think that is irresponsible!!! In the world pandemic has been declared, which touched our country, and you “fly”! Have a mask and “glamorous” in the tone of the clothes prepare… I’m sorry, but I had a better opinion about you!”— protested one of the wearer.

“For us, ordinary people, even a simple mask will not buy, not the fact that such a lot of one-off, here it is, visible a clear division between rich and poor, someone available, someone there,” “Artists are the potential vectors of infection! Flights, concerts, tour”,“Oh, God, celebrities advertise the masks… tough! Live”, write the other, clearly offended fans.

Their comments seem to have touched Brezhnev, which, in turn, answer to ill-wishers a hint about the unpredictability of the coronavirus: “Read the comments and wonder how much is still far it. And if you read the statistics, it is likely that in the near future each of us will be familiar through which it will pass. All of health.”

Fortunately, most of the reviews in Instagramбыли more friendly: “Dear Faith! Wish only one☝ beremite himself and his family, support the immune system: ginger, honey, lemons, The usual lifehack – sit at home) enjoy the family! Such leave even nirazu in the country!”, “Homemade cherry kalhúa in it and no viruses”, “Carry alcohol with you.”

about the same as a Belief: it is urgently son back to Ukraine.

