The Pentagon refused to evacuate the crew of the aircraft carrier Theodore Roosevelt

The Secretary of defense mark Esper saw no need at present to evacuate the entire crew of the aircraft carrier Theodore Roosevelt, on Board of which cases of infection with the novel coronavirus. The Minister of defense said Tuesday in an interview with broadcaster CBS.

“I don’t think we are at this stage”, — he answered a reporter’s question about the evacuation of the crew. According to espera, the carrier comes lot of medicines is sent to the medical staff. On Board there is no one who is seriously ill, he added.

On 26 March, the coronavirus was diagnosed in 25 of the U.S. military, serving aboard a nuclear carrier of the U.S. Navy Theodore Roosevelt.

On March 21, the infection is found in 35 American soldiers who are in Europe.

March 31, Esper reported on the death of the first military from the coronavirus. Soldier died March 28. He was hospitalized in new Jersey on March 21. Where he served, was not reported.