The people of new York gather in groups to get coronavirus: the reason

In the United States of America, where the number of people infected with coronavirus has increased two times in five days, the epicenter of the outbreak was new York. From COVID-19 in the metropolis has already killed 678 people, the number of infected 32 308.

Despite the horrifying statistics, bans and common sense, some new Yorkers, continue to “hang out”, gathering in groups.

This writes the MK with reference to the Russian-speaking residents.

“Moreover, the parties specifically in order to get the type that, as previously arranged children’s gatherings, to children had chicken pox. Their behavior people explain it this way: most of us who are not very ill, but then we have the immunity,”— says Lena Lin.

When the woman expresses the wish that all “experimenters” could get a “closer look” trailers-refrigerated, which are now, for the lack of places in the morgue, drove to the hospital. Each giant refrigerator designed to hold 300 bodies.

Also, the publication gives the story a certain Galya Morrell, whose 32-year-old son, Serezha caught the coronavirus was one of the first.

“I want you to know how this insidious disease, — says the woman. — It all started as a normal flu, but after a few days Sergei began to choke, and despite the fact that he is athletic, runs marathons. Pain and heaviness in my chest was like marking on her horse. One of the features of this disease is that one loses the sense of smell. The son stopped for a while to distinguish odors“.

In the hospitals, the stories of women who took only the most severe patients.

To get to the ventilator, “you need to be practically half-dead”. The son remained at home, was in touch with fellow doctors, who he left study at the University. Even for the advice of a friend he wrapped chest hot towel warmed up in boiling water, wrung out, and imposing on him the oilcloth, wrapped in a blanket. Repeating this procedure many times, and he was relieved.

Knowing that the seriously ill in hospitals were given a loading dose of vitamin C (for example, China injected in a vein four times a day 1500 mg), Sergei began to drink the juice of a squeezed lemon. The disease subsided in two weeks.

“Only two days ago, he was out on the street”, — said Galya.

Also the woman says that among the dead a lot of people with chronic diseases. And the biggest ailment that brings people into the grave — not asthma, not diabetes, and high blood pressure. At risk most of all hypertensive patients.

just not in such a “party”, and adhering to certain rules of nutrition and even lifestyle.

We read in the Telegram channel, Facebook and Twitter