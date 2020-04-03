The pictures on chest and foot massage: what surprised the fifth edition of “the Bachelor-10”

On the STB channel announced the release of the tenth season of the romantic reality “the Bachelor-10”. For the second ether project held in Thailand. For the heart of the Bachelor, continue to fight the nine participants.

The main character of the tenth season — Max Mikhailyuk, school owner pilots in Miami.

— The pilots should be a high threshold of stress,‘said the Bachelor, talking about his work.

– Max, the one man worth fighting for, — confessed one of the participants.

On last Ceremony of the roses, Max invited three girls on the group date: Natasha, Dana and Dasha.

– It would probably be something extreme, predicted Dan. — But, most importantly, what I’ll see with max. And it will be fun.

– I like it, but I want to understand that max to me — shared experiences Dasha.

A date with the girls was held in one of the biggest water parks of Asia.

– I am attracted to active, — explained his idea of a Bachelor. — Especially when it is associated with water. Perhaps the Park is a children’s entertainment, but inside we’re all little children. It’s very cool when you can get pleasure from riding a roller coaster. And not just from sitting in the restaurant and passive recreation.

In addition to riding a roller coaster, the girls had the opportunity to participate in a special bonus program for the most daring. It is associated with the future experience of the participating Bachelor. Showing bravery on different difficulty descent roller coaster, companion max was able to get a nice bonus, which, of course, relate to the Bachelor. Among them: ice cream for two, a cocktail for two and even a massage!

In addition to these bonuses the girls pointed to another one.

– I’ve been waiting for this moment to see max shirtless — Dana said. — And it finally happened!

See also: “I never even dreamed of!”: a Frank admission of the sexiest contestants of “the Bachelor-10”

The participants were delighted and the fact that they themselves can demonstrate to their Bachelor figures.

– I had the most beautiful swimsuit, — tells Dasha. — Once again I wanted to go to max and to show themselves.

Most of all were afraid of steep descents on the water slides, Given.

– I felt like I was suffocating, ‘said Dana, coming down in a single round with max.

The descent into the “capsule” was the most difficult for girls, but she still decided to be the first.

– I’m not gonna do that, ‘said Dana, not holding back tears.

– There was a feeling of adrenaline, — was delighted Natasha.

– And I didn’t feel anything, — said Dasha.

The bachelor invited Dana to eat ice cream with him.

– Thank you that you supported me on the hill, I told Dana.

Dana and Max

Talking about their past relationships, Dana admitted that she wants to be with a man who is one hundred percent her. Max did not hide that the main thing for him is trust.

Natasha, who went to massage max and wanted to find out why the last Ceremony of the roses, she never received a flower.

– I just wanted to know your reaction, reluctantly replied the Bachelor, which was unpleasant this conversation.

But Dasha got a cocktail with a Bachelor.

– Dasha is clearly counting on an individual date, — decided to Max after talking with the girl. — She did not like a lot.

After a date at the water Park are just Given back to the Villa Rosa.

The first individual date with the Bachelor in the fifth air went Nasty. After the party was entrusted to max their most secret feelings, he in turn decided to give her positive emotions.

– The first thing I thought, “Thank God, wait!” — said Nastya, having received the invitation.

Nastya and Max

The bachelor met a girl on a bike. However, the combat participant said that she knows how to manage this mode of transport and ride the max!

At this time, the girls assembled at Breakfast, learned from Dashathat she had her first kiss on the project.

— It was me!— proudly said Dasha.

— You say that like it’s a trophy— said Kristina decided not to tell about her kiss with max.

At this time, the invitation to individual date received Vic.

The date max and Nastya was held in a secluded gazebo by the pool. Bachelor, little was known about the girl, he tried to get to know her. Some facts from the life of a girl confused with max — she has been dancing and working on contracts.

— This is a double reaction— Max admitted after a dialogue with the participant. — I want that girl dancing only for me.

On a hot day, the pair decided to swim in the pool.

And I could not resist a kiss,— admitted Max.

At this time, the girls in the Villa have the opportunity to learn how ancient Eastern technique. Each was able to Express his feelings to max in the picture. To draw had an unusual way: with paint on the water. In the creative process of the bachelorette has created amazing pictures.

– I have no problem to Express my emotions in words, but probably to Express emotion colours deeper and clearer for me personally, -said Anna.

Villa came back Nasty and said that she had a passionate kiss with max under water.

– I didn’t want to hear it, — with tears in his eyes said Dasha. — I don’t understand what are you doing here.

The second individual date, the main character has prepared for the Wiki. Max asked the party to take in the popular Thai art therapy. The pair had to Express their thoughts, feelings and emotions in bright colors. However, not only on paper but on the body of each other!

– For me it’s very intimate, — said Vika. — I on a first date do not do it.

Despite the tightness, Vick trusted Bachelor and allowed him to draw on himself.

– I gave myself to the emotions, passions, — admitted Vick. — What will be will be.

– Wow! — I could not resist Max, looking at the figure of the Wiki.

Vika painted on the chest of max two scarlet hearts, and Max in her magnificent bust — a goldfish.

– At some point the girl stopped being shy and I suggested to draw the image on her bosom, — will you share Max.

Date of max with Vika

– When he started touching me, it was very nice. He did it gently and nicely. I’m just beginning to melt. Between us was attraction, — admitted Vick.

The date continued for a romantic dinner.

– We originated the spark that will grow into something bigger — decided to Vick. — I can fall in love and I will be difficult to watch as the girls go on a date to max.

– Don’t change, stay just as you are, ‘said the Bachelor, handing Vic rose.

Many of the bachelorette did not understand, what “hooked” the Bachelor, Vic.

In conversation with host of the reality Gregory Reshetnik Max admitted that he is already emerging sympathy for some girls.

At the rose Ceremony the girls came out in costumes, made of fabric, which they had painted.

— Max unpredictable, ‘said Anna, going to the Ceremony.

I was hoping that Max would call me at personal contact,— said a distraught Christina.

— We had the best outfits for all the Ceremonies,— declared Natasha.

Before the rose Ceremony Max wanted to talk to Kristina.

— When I see max, I have an internal nervous trembling, — she admitted.

See also: “the Speed was just crazy”: the most humble member of “the Bachelor-10” revealed details of a date with max

The bachelor noticed the dress Christine. She told me that the paint on it is the sea, and style it — it is her hands.

— My grandmother, a seamstress,told the “FACTS” Christine. — Mom is also a seamstress by training. It is not surprising that I was drawn to the sewing machine, though, to be honest, it’s not very they liked. Years 10 grandma taught me to scribble. After this, all — “I start, stop me” (laughs — Ed.). While mom was at work, I could alter her dress. Could sew an outfit for the evening and go for a walk. When the Ceremony we were told that that piece of tissue that dries in the sun, and our dresses, I was horrified. Thought, “How can we make a nice outfit for the Ceremony of roses?”. But when I dried my artwork, it’s already been as a task “x”. I was near the mirror and started to twist in different directions to the cloth, made a sketch in his diary, depicting, as you can see the dress and what I would like. Stabbed with invisible and with a happy face ran to the stylists. “I want a dress” — with great enthusiasm I said! Our lovely stylist supported me and I’m ready for the future we stitched outfit. The main idea of my dress — the sea. The depth of my feelings and emotions in relation to the max. The plume on the shoulder meant wave. And, of course, I wanted to show the Bachelor your slender legs, so there was no doubt — the dress will be short. This rose Ceremony for me one of the best. I admire the talent of the stylist and the opportunity to Express themselves creatively.

– I haven’t told anyone about our kiss, and confessed, Christina to max. — This is our fate. I focused on his emotions, but the girls tell their stories, and it is unpleasant…

– I will give you rest, — said Max, handing Kristina rose and her passionate kissing.

Your roses at the Ceremony received was Given, Nastya, Alina, Anna, Olga and Dasha.

Dasha was so happy with the flower I could not resist and kissed max on the lips right in front of everybody!

– How she managed to afford this! — angry Dana.

The last Ceremony of the roses spoke to max and Natasha.

– Our communication with you — the game, the rules of which I do not understand — admitted Max. — Don’t want you to prove something. I let you go…

– Max I do not understand, — Natasha admitted, getting into the car. — My story ends sad.

In an exclusive interview with “the FACTS” participant of “the Bachelor,” Anya admitted, why he had come to the project and to what part of the body made her wildest tattoo.

We read in the Telegram channel, Facebook and Twitter