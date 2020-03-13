The plane from Milan with sick passengers lands in Boryspil, three were taken to hospital with suspected Covid-19

International airport “Borispol” there arrived the plane from Milan, on Board of which there were a lot of sick passengers. This was reported by “espresso” with reference to Facebook of the passenger Anton Gora.

“More than half of the passengers are foreigners, many of whom were coughing. During the flight people with symptoms of the disease to take medicines to bring the temperature down and pass inspection after landing,” – said Gura.

According to him, in Milan passengers ran to the plane without checks, and the police even tried to hold the aircraft to the two stowaways.

Upon arrival to Borispol in the plane went for the medical team to check. Among the passengers identified four people with suspected coronavirus, while the other left the Board and the airport without any issues.

However, the Ministry of health of Ukraine announced the receipt of the list of passengers on Board the plane from Milan, where he could be sick in Covid-19.

According to the chief state sanitary doctor of Ukraine Viktor Lyashko, in the hospital brought three passengers. They conducted a diagnostic study on the subject of coronavirus infection.

According to results of rapid tests for IgG/IgM to the virus SARS-nCoV-2019 were obtained negative results, that is, the coronavirus of these persons are not discovered, reported the Ministry of health in the Telegram.