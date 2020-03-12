The plane with the fans “Manchester United” lit up in the air (photo)

Fans of “Manchester United” flying in Austrian Linz the match 1/8 finals of League of Europe against the Weasel, he experienced the unpleasant moments. As he wrote on Twitter journalist Simon Peach, who was on the same side, in the air, lit up one of the engines.

“From Frankfurt… back to Frankfurt in an emergency landing. Hate to see the engine lights up in the air and in the window emblazoned orange glow. In Germany, waiting for an unplanned night” — written by Simon Peach.

Fans really had to spend the night in Germany, after which they again went to Linz. Note that the match LASK — “Manchester United” will be held in front of empty stands due to the spread of the coronavirus. Although nearly 900 fans of the English club had previously purchased tickets for the match.

