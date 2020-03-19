The Playboy magazine will stop publishing paper versions (photos)

One of the most recognizable publications in the world, the American men’s magazine Playboy, will no longer go in the paper version. This was announced by the head of the company Ben Kon in an open letter on the portal Medium.

The spring printed issue of the magazine will be in the United States last.

According to Cohn, Playboy has been published for 66 years, but it is clear that the coronavirus will have a negative impact on the production of content and supply chain magazine. So, the pandemic has accelerated the decision, which has long been debated: to transform American print product to digital.

In addition to the online editions of the magazine, in 2021, the company will issue printed special issues.

In 2018, it was reported that Playboy publishers can opt out of the printed version.

The first issue of Playboy magazine with Marilyn Monroe on the cover of his now-deceased founder Hugh Hefner released in 1953. In less than a day has sold 50 thousand copies of the magazine. Playboy has become a global brand.

Photo Playboy Instagram

