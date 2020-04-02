The player of national team of Ukraine have recovered from coronavirus (photo)

Basketball player of the Spanish “Fuenlabrada” and the national team of Ukraine Vyacheslav Bobrov fully recovered from the coronavirus was discharged from oleksandrivska hospital in Kiev.

“Vyacheslav fought the virus, as befits the athlete quickly recovered, “—wrote on his page in Facebook the chief doctor of the medical institution Lyudmila Antonenko.

Vyacheslav Bobrov with doctors hospital

Recall that the beavers could be infected with a coronavirus, when he returned from Spain to Ukraine. The player himself said that the virus he fought alone, and in Aleksandrovskoi the hospital he was treated from unilateral pneumonia.

We will remind that in Ukraine, according to Ministry of health, on the evening of April 1 was confirmed 794 case COVID-19, and also recorded 20 deaths and 13 cases of recovery of patients.

