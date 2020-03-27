The player of national team of Ukraine overcame coronavirus

Basketball player of the national team of Ukraine Vyacheslav Bobrov had contracted the coronavirus, and when returning to Ukraine from Spain. About it the basketball player wrote on his page in Instagram.

“Hello! For many it is not a secret that I have a positive for the coronavirus! Now I am still in the hospital, because in addition to the fashion industry, I have unilateral pneumonia. I ask everyone to treat this issue seriously, as it can happen to anyone. I can assume that was sick when he returned home from Spain. A lot of people at the airport were without masks and inappropriately treated other people. Was expecting a more rigid inspection on arrival, but we have only checked the temperature at the exit of the plane. No one could check, whether who drank antipyretic tablets during the flight, whether it was someone bad. All had one goal, to return home, and there will be… We came back on March 16, the last day when they closed the border. 2 days later I for the first time the temperature rose to 37. What I’ve noticed, as he felt the fatigue from moving. On the second day, almost at night my temperature rose to 38.5. I drank antipyretic. Closer to the evening Friday, I have returned temperature of 38.4. The ambulance I was able to call only 3 times, as were the managers of the regional hospitals. Each of which I explained the same information, from where I came and what I symptoms. I was taken to the Alexander hospital in the city centre, near Gulliver. After disinfection, let me in to the emergency Department of the hospital. Made the Protocol, the questionnaire, collected all data and was tested for influenza and rapid test for the coronavirus. Flu I was not, the temperature rose to 39.3. The Express test showed that I have the coronavirus or not. The doctors said that I’m in the danger zone and placed me in the ward. The next day I did an extended test for the coronavirus and a chest x-ray. Cough I had, but it was shortness of breath in the lung on the inside. This is according to the doctor. On the third day in the hospital I started receiving antibiotics. Plus my girlfriend gave a list of medicines, which is not enough at all. So you have to wait when deliver the drugs. On Monday this week I took another 2 tests, the first again didn’t have anything to show.

When finally came the result of another test showed that I was infected. But while we waited for answers, my body overcame the virus! Now the treatment is directed at the pneumonia. Now I have to wait after a time I cease to be a carrier and will be able to return home. I want to say special words of gratitude to doctors, nurses and all the staff who every day are fighting for our lives. They also have loved ones and family. But they, not sparing himself, doing everything to keep us safe and sound. They have little protective clothing, there is a lack of masks and medicines. Please! Take this seriously!!! Despite the fatigue of the doctors here are not rude, do not raise your voice, always welcoming, always wish for a speedy recovery. Thank you so much for everything! Please wash your hands often, treat with antiseptic hands, clothes, objects that you touch. Don’t be lazy, you can save yourself and your family, to protect them from all of this. Be healthy!” – wrote the athlete.

Note that the native of Donetsk at home in favour of “Azovmash” and Bq “Kiev”, and in 2015 went abroad. In the career of the 27-year-old basketball player include such clubs as “Pitesti” (Romania), “Kemper” (France), “Piano Zvaigzdes” (Lithuania) and “Asturias” (Spain). For the “Fuenlabrada” beavers speaks from 2019.

