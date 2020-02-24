The player was “[chuckles]” his knee and continued the game

In the second half of the female championship of Scotland between the teams of “St Mirren and Inverness Caledonian Thistle” (0:7) a terrible injury was Jane O’toole.

In one episode the captain of the “St Mirren” dislocated knee, but despite the pain, a few strokes with your hand put him back.

After the match, the coach said, “Our captain is a tough woman. You will not be able to sweep her off her feet – even then she got up and played the whole 90 minutes.”