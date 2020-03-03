The poetess Vera Polozkova for the third time will become a mother

Vera Polozkova. Photo: instagram.com/bolshe_nikogda

The poetess Vera Polozkova soon for the third time becoming a mother. She announced in her Instagram account, posting a photo of the Gokarna beach (India).

Spring will interesting, by the way. 33 weeks, a girl this time,” wrote Faith.

In August 2014 Polozkova, she married musician Alexander Bgancev. The couple had two sons – Theodore and Sabbas. Last year, poet announced the breakup with her husband, now the details of her personal life is unknown.

