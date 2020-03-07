The pole dancing and massages by candlelight: what surprised the participants the first party of “the Bachelor-10”

The STB channel launched the 10th season of the popular romantic reality “the Bachelor.” This time the main hero of the project was a 34-year-old pilot and owner of the flight school in USA Max Mikhailyuk. According to tradition the first live show is a huge party, during which the Bachelor meets with the participants of a reality. This year for the heart max chose to fight 25 candidates. At the end of the party ten of them had to leave the project.

First party 10 season entered the history of the project as the longest. It was filmed over 30 hours, besides in freezing temperatures. But even in cold December did not prevent the women in the show appear in front of the Bachelor in spectacular outfits and the most unusual ways. A few girls refused to go to the first party in the limo with the rest of the participants. Their ideas surprised not only max, but also the project team.

Leading the project remains unchanged ten seasons — Grigoriy Reshetnik.

– Participating at this time will surprise dances, songs and even poetry, — told the “FACTS” Gregory. — They will show themselves to the maximum, because some second chance to impress might not be. I rememberMax at the beginning of the party was just in shock. Said: “How to remember? They are so different, but all beautiful.” In fact, you know how hard it is. It is a certain stress for men.

New the Bachelor studied in the best Academy of America, which trains pilots. Then created its own flight school in Florida. Max admitted that he had a relationship with a girl, with whom he lived together for four years.

– But there was a moment where I realized that the family we will not, — said the Bachelor. — This was treason. Here, on the project, I would like to meet a girl with whom I could associate. Love is not subject to time and place. Why would this not happen in Ukraine?

Max Mikhailyuk

Participants were casting a reality, arriving at the project from all over Ukraine. The first party took place in a country house, on the steps which participants met Max Mikhailyuk.

— I went as the little Mermaid — my legs were shaking so bad,‘said 23-year-old Christina from Ugledar, one of the first znakomitsya with the Bachelor.

— I love the spontaneity and adventurism— admitted max Natalia from the Dnieper, and he picked her up and brought into the house.

Traditionally, participants are preparing for a Bachelor surprises.

27-year-old Yelena from a small village in the Odessa region gave max a jar of pickles. Anna asked him to sign a contract in which the Bachelor was obliged to invite the girl on an individual date. Valerie was presented with a bottle of oil.

— Want you everything went like clockwork,‘said the girl.

22-year-old Olga has been the assistant Deputy.

— In the Verkhovna Rada it is impossible to find a groom! — experienced girl. — They speak beautifully, but rarely do actions.

— I — for adventures,— said Yana, who came to the party in the trunk of the limo. — You are not weak to carry me in arms?

The mother of one of the participants decided to record a video message to the Bachelor representing the daughter.

She’s honest and straightforward— praised daughter she is. — A bachelor if you’re ready to give her a rose without looking at her appearance?

— Willing to take a chance— immediately replied Max, giving the first rose of the evening to the stranger. She was a former member of the “project X’s” Leia.

23-year-old Alena from Kharkov defeated the Bachelor most unusual outfit — a red dress with huge wings.

— I need an ambitious man, and are always involved in the project Bachelor, — said Alain.

— I dress appreciated— Max didn’t hide the surprise.

Max received a gift from participants of a goldfish, watches, candy, blue champagne, and even poetry.

Julia from Rivne — the winner of beauty contest — asked the Bachelor to personally come and pick her up and drive to the first party.

Elena first got a gift from the Bachelor — the key to his apartment for a Frank admission. The girl said that her parents are deaf, her story moved the participants to tears.

Fight for the heart of Bachelor decided the girl is the DJ that plays the laser harp and a former participant of the project “X-factor” Alina Lyashuk.

Alina Lyashuk

By the decision of the Bachelor, rose first impression so no one went.

— You are all beautiful in their own way,‘said Max, turning to the girls.

To please the Bachelor of Elena from Kharkov performed in front of max pole dance.

— It was desperate,could not help a Bachelor.

Dasha from Krivoi Rog — the master of sports in rhythmic gymnastics showed me the room with the tape. And Dana from the Dnieper decided to give the Bachelor a massage by candlelight.

Show me a man who doesn’t like a massage— Dana said, inviting max to strip to the waist.

The first rose ceremony lasted more than an hour. Bachelor hardly made decisions about the participants who will stay in the project.

— I confess, despite his great experience in dealing with Singles, I never guess what will be their choice,— has shared with “the FACTS” Grigoriy Reshetnik. — Even if I predict correctly, they say that some girl will be in the final, it is very likely that she can leave at the first party. In General, I’m not really friends with your intuition in the project “the Bachelor.” But it only once again shows that feelings is no formula. You know, lately I’m just enjoying the events that are happening on the set and try not to predict because I sincerely worry for every girl.

We will remind, the winner of season 9 of the show “the Bachelor” became Dasha Kvitkova. The pair broke up after the project and on New year’s Nikita Dobrynin did Dasha offer hands and hearts.

