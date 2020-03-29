The poles want to allow their retirees to vote by mail

The Sejm of Poland in the night of Saturday adopted amendments to the Electoral code that allow people quarantined and the elderly to vote in the presidential elections in may mail.

It is reported Onet.pl.

Poland plans to hold the first round of presidential elections on may 10. The current President Andrzej Duda, nominated by the ruling party “law and justice” are expected to win.

According to the decision, to vote by mail can person who on election day are compulsory quarantine or in isolation, and also citizens older than 60 years.

In addition, the summer, voters will be able to vote using proxies.

The opposition has urged to postpone the election date because of the pandemic. She drew attention to the risk to the health of citizens who can get at the polls. Another aspect is the inability of the presidential candidates to hold a real election campaign.

A vote for electoral change occurred at 4:25 am remotely. Many opposition MPs said that faced with problems accessing the online system, while the ruling party argued that the system works well.

In addition, the opposition accused the “law and justice” in violation of the regulations, as the amendments were submitted to the Sejm at the last moment. By Polish law, significant changes to the Electoral code should be made no later than six months before the election.