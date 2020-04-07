The police caught pensioners in the woods for a game of cards

In Italy, the police of the municipality of Castano Primo (Lombardy) covered in a forest a group of seniors who played cards, despite the prohibitions of the authorities related to pandemic coronavirus. About it writes La Repubblica.

“Violators were from 65 to 72 years. They announced at home that I go for groceries or the daily newspaper, but went to the nearest woods, where playing cards”, – is spoken in the message.

This episode could have gone unnoticed if fans of table games are not too temperamental and didn’t create too much noise. As a result of them heard by local residents who reported it to the police.

It is noted that violators were without medical masks, but fine them, the police did not. Seniors brought home and has strictly ordered to follow close behind them and out of the house unless absolutely necessary.