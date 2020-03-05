The police of Turkey and the Netherlands seized approximately 3 tons of heroin

In a joint operation of counternarcotics police of Turkey and the Netherlands confiscated 2384 kg of heroin. This was announced by the interior Minister of Turkey, Suleyman Soylu, reports Anadolu news Agency.

According to him, the operation covers the territory of five countries – Kazakhstan, Germany, Poland, the Netherlands and Turkey.

Thus, suppressed the channel of delivery of drugs from a number of countries on the Eastern borders of Turkey to Europe.