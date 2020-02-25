The Polish President said that Russia is the aggressor

By Maria Batterbury

Польский президент заявил, что Россия - агрессор

In an interview with Polish conservative weekly “Sieci” President Andrzej Duda said that Russia demonstrates the power of violating the airspace of other countries.

“Therefore, we cannot say that this state is reliable, peaceful way of realizing their interests. We advocate absolute respect for international law, while Russia clearly and consistently violated. Many times we protested against this defending Ukraine or Georgia. Of course, Moscow is not like,” — said the Polish President.

Duda added that the Russian Federation also does not like the presence of NATO troops on the Vistula.

“They, of course, strengthen our security, and in the conditions of Russian agencii against Ukraine and the Baltic States it’s presence is necessary,” said Andrzej Duda.

