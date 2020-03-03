The Pope appeared to be healthy after examination

By Maria Batterbury

Папа Римский оказался здоровым после обследования

Pope Francis, who announced he was sick, checked for coronavirus and got a negative result.

About it reports Reuters.

Press Secretary of the Vatican Matteo Bruni stated that they have not yet commented on this information.

A few days ago it was reported that Pope Francis has cancelled a number of official events because of a cold. He worked in the residence and received people alone.

Francis never overturned so many of the official events for all seven years of the papacy.

Maria Batterbury

