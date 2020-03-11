The Pope asked our lady to protect the world from coronavirus

Pope Francis prayed to the virgin Mary and asked for her help in the fight against coronavirus, according to foreign media, citing the head of the print service of the Holy see Matteo Bruni informs BAGNET.

He said that Pope Francis recorded a special video message in which he asked the virgin for protection in the days of the medical emergency.

“The Holy father trusts the city, Italy and the world the protection of the mother of God,” said Bruni.