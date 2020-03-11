The Pope asked our lady to protect the world from coronavirus

By Maria Batterburyon in News

Папа Римский попросил Богоматерь защитить мир от коронавируса

Pope Francis prayed to the virgin Mary and asked for her help in the fight against coronavirus, according to foreign media, citing the head of the print service of the Holy see Matteo Bruni informs BAGNET.

He said that Pope Francis recorded a special video message in which he asked the virgin for protection in the days of the medical emergency.

“The Holy father trusts the city, Italy and the world the protection of the mother of God,” said Bruni.

Maria Batterbury

Maria has been a reporter on the news desk since 2013. Before that she wrote about young adolescence and family dynamics for Styles and was the legal affairs correspondent for the Metro desk. Before joining The Nizh Telegram, Maria worked as a staff writer at the Village Voice and a freelancer for Newsday, The Wall Street Journal, GQ and Mirabella. To get in touch, contact me through my [email protected] 1-800-268-7116
