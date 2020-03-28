The Pope on an empty square prayed for the salvation of the world from the pandemic coronavirus (video)

Pope Francis, who moved their sermons online, Friday, 27 March, during his address to “the city and the world” prayed for the end of the pandemic coronavirus. It is reported by Vatican News.

The Pontiff spoke on the steps of the Cathedral of St. Peter in the Vatican. Before him was an empty square that is usually filled with tourists.

Pope Francis has compared what is happening in the world with the onset of evening, when darkness and paralyzing everything in its path.

According to him, now people have realized that everyone is in the same position.

“We realized that we are in the same boat. We are all vulnerable and disoriented, but at the same time, we are all important and necessary, we all need to stick together… In this boat we are all”, — said the Pontiff.

The prayer was broadcast live to Facebook and YouTube.

We will remind, on March 25, the day when Catholics celebrate the Annunciation, the Pope also prayed for the deliverance of the world from a deadly infection.

