The Pope urged Christians around the world pray simultaneously, at noon on March 25

Pope Francis invites Christians around the world to join in a unique experiment — a General prayer for the deliverance of the world from pandemic coronavirus COVID-19. To unite in prayer, the Pontiff offers at noon March 25 — the day when the Catholic world celebrates the Annunciation.

The unusual proposal was made Pope during the traditional Sunday message “the Angelus”. Due to quarantine at the Vatican appeal was not uttered from the balcony of the residence of the Pontiff, and was broadcast online.

It is expected that on Wednesday, March 25, the congregation of all Christian churches and denominations will read the prayer “our father” for the sake of defeating the pandemic coronavirus.

“In these difficult days, when mankind is in fear because of the pandemic, I would suggest to all Christians that together we have cried out to the Heavens… a day when many Christians remember the Annunciation to the virgin Mary, may the Lord will hear the United prayers of all His students, “said the Pope.

We will remind, in the whole world recorded 319 thousand cases of infection with coronavirus. Not escaped this fate and the Vatican — there is a confirmed one incident. More than 13 thousand cases died from complications. From the pandemic suffered heavily in Italy. Died there more than 4.8 thousand people.

Photo vaticannews. va

