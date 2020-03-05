The popular Ukrainian group gathered with concerts in Russia: network boil

Popular Ukrainian metal band Jinjer going to concerts in Russia, where it has disappointed its fans in Ukraine. In social networks musicians compared with Ani Lorak and Svetlana Loboda, who all the time play in Russia.

As reported by Jinjer on his page in Facebook, they will perform the 26th of November in Saint-Petersburg and on November 27 in Moscow.

“After almost pagesecurity we finally get back to Russia with two exclusive show not to be missed!” — said in the announcement.

Ukrainian fans became indignant. “Sorry about your homeland, destroy “miserate”, and you approach them with concerts, remember politics everywhere, such actions Ukrainians will always remember and will not forgive, look at the attitude of the performers who went to concerts in the neighboring country and think carefully about it”, — the musicians write in the comments.

The group Jinjer was founded in 2009 in the city of Gorlovka of Donetsk region. Musicians were and are world class.

We will remind that earlier Andrey Danilko told as advocates for the Russians, without visiting Russia.

We read in the Telegram channel, Facebook and Twitter