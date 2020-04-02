The Portuguese authorities asked no one to come to the Easter in the country

The Minister of foreign Affairs of Portugal, Augusto Santos Silva called on citizens who live abroad not to visit the country at Easter.

A special video message recorded by the Minister and published it on Twitter.

Silva said it was “great tradition, when thousands of emigrants return to Portugal to see their families for the Easter holidays,” but this year “they can’t come to the country” because of the pandemic coronavirus.

“This year we need to be strong to defend yourself and protect others. We need to stay at home,” – said the Minister.

He added that all visitors will still have to go into quarantine, so they will not be able to spend the holidays with relatives.

In Portugal recorded 9034 confirmed cases of the coronavirus that 783 more than in the environment. As a result of illness died 209, 68 patients recovered