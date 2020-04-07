“The pose of an eagle”: the doctors told why men need to pee sitting down

To go to the toilet “small” the majority of men prefers standing to pee sitting down because many feel quite “unmanly” and “girly”. However, it is this position, experts say, will help the stronger sex to keep men’s health.

This writes The Unconventional Route with reference to Fatherly.com.

The doctors cite several arguments.

Reason 1: accurate target hit

To raise and lower the toilet seat will no longer be required. However, like wipe the stain, to listen to the comments of households on this issue. Pee sitting down is much more hygienic, because bacteria begin to multiply around, not only on the rim. Random drop falling on the floor, the wall, side of toilet, causes the growth of bacteria around the toilet.

Interestingly, there is a concept of “angle of attack jets”. The sharper the angle, the less spatter. Vertical urination flows a greater distance, appear the primary drops and the reflected. Pee sitting down, you can lower the speed, the number of eruptions of jets around. At home you can sit quietly, relax and empty the bladder. In a public toilet it is better to urinate on a piece of toilet paper to avoid the splash.

Reason 2: the prevention of prostatitis

In 2014, a study that established, how are the characteristics of urination, item and health. Studied “urodynamic parameters”: the speed of the stream of urine, time and amount of fluid that remains inside the bladder after going to the toilet. It turned out that the difference in pose virtually no for a healthy man. Male prostate, diseases of the urinary tract have to pee sitting down, to create a good medical environment. Especially important for older men.

Reason 3: more output of fluid

Sit down to pee is healthier as it will completely empty your bladder. Scientists have found that the average flows of 25 ml of urine greater than while standing. If you do not release the bubble completely, you risk worsening the situation are much higher. In standing tighten your pelvic floor muscles, the front of the thigh, buttocks that affects the strength of bladder contractions.

Reason 4: sexual activity

Peeing standing up seems a courageous act, it is taught from childhood. But there is nothing brave in that, then to be impotent. Often not emptied completely, the bladder becomes a cause of prostatitis. Such a measure is to pee sitting down — will be an excellent prevention of prostatitis and problems in bed.

Reason 5: no pain

You can sit down and relax. It’s not about bowel movements, and sitting posture during urination. This will lead to the relaxation of the muscles of the back, hips, buttocks, which are typically strain in a standing position. Hence — no pain in these muscles.

