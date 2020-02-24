The pourer of the ice was against the team from the NHL and created a sensation: that day he will remember forever…

The story, like a tale that is true, happened in the match of the regular championship of NHL between “Toronto maple leafs” and “Carolina Harrikeyns”. During the game, injured both the goalkeeper, and in the middle of the second period, the coach of the “Carolina” was forced to resort to emergency move and release the ice… a 42-year-pourer of the ice Dave Ayres.

The change occurred when the score was 3:1 in favor of the visitors, but the break before the last period the team went with a minimum advantage “Hurricans” (4:3). The goalkeeper was down, but partners have supported him,”Just enjoy the moment. We are not upset, even if you miss 10 goals“. In the end, inspired by Ayres, which in 2005 underwent kidney transplantation, and in the Amateur League last played in 2015, parried eight shots and missed the final 20-minute period, and Carolina have won a major victory — 6:3. While Dave set a NHL record by becoming the oldest debutant in League history.

After the match Ayres, voted the best player of the game, did a lap of honor on the “Scotiabank arena” in Toronto, and the whole team “Carolina” greeted him as a hero gave him in the locker room shower of a champion.

Note that the 42-year-old pourer of the ice just stood at the gate of the NHL team. Dave was declared in Toronto, as an “emergency goalkeeper”. Most often it is the fans who once played in the Junior leagues, but the professionals did not become. If there is a possibility that would need urgent replacement, the emergency goalkeeper arrives at the stadium clothed in form. However, he is not assigned to any team — it can use the services of any club that would be in a hopeless position.

