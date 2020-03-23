The premiere of AMC’s the Walking dead: the World outside was postponed due to coronavirus

AMC of coronavirus has postponed the premiere of the new series “the Walking dead: the World beyond”. New release date yet.

On the official project page on Twitter said that the release will take place on 12 April, as expected, but “later this year”.

The Walking Dead: the World Beyond is moving its premiere date from Sunday April 12th to later this year. Follow us on @TWDWorldBeyond for updates. pic.twitter.com/3HCHHOIkyE — The Walking Dead on AMC (@WalkingDead_AMC) March 20, 2020

As noted by Deadline, the shooting has already been completed, but the project team is still engaged in by postproduction of some of the last episodes of season 1. The company due to the pandemic were closed, so the time to complete the job failed.

We will remind, earlier because of the coronavirus has already moved the premiere of the 25th film in the James bond “007: No time to die” from April to November. It is expected that losses due to the offset will be about 30 million dollars. In addition, Sony changed the date of the premiere of the animation “Rabbit Petryk 2”. Also John Krasinski announced the premiere of “silent place 2”.

In addition, deferred rent “Black widow” and “Woman in the window”.

Ukrainian cinema has also suffered. Since the country imposed some restrictions, including a ban on mass events distributors due to the closure of the cinema had to postpone screenings of “cleanup” and “Pulse”.