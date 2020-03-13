The premiere of the film “fast and furious 9” was postponed for a year

Photo: still from the film

Universal Pictures officially postponed the premiere of a new tape in the series “fast and furious” for a year.

Relevant information appeared on the official movie page in Facebook. So now the “fast & furious 9”, due out in may 2020, will show in world hire in April 2021.

We feel all of your love and waiting for the next part of our Saga. That is why it is particularly difficult to inform you that we must postpone the release date of the film. It became clear that all of our fans around the world will not be able to see the movie in may. We understand that there is disappointment that we have to wait a bit longer, however, this is done for security. I’ll see you next spring”, — stated in the message.

The producer of the franchise and one of its key actors VIN Diesel has already stated that he considers the transfer of the premiere of a disappointment, but stressed that the health of the fans is still a priority.