The premiere of the film Wonder woman 1984 was postponed due to coronavirus

The premiere of the movie “Wonder woman 1984” with Gal gadot in the title role, was postponed because of the coronavirus in the end of the summer. About it reports The Hollywood Reporter.

The sequel was supposed to come out in Ukrainian rolled on 4 June, but now it will appear on the big screen only on August 13.

“When we decided to remove the “Wonder woman 1984″, we were absolutely sure that the film will be released in theaters. In this regard, we have decided to postpone the movie release for August”, — said the Chairman of the film group Warner Bros. Toby Emmerich.

Emmerich also expressed the hope that by the end of the summer, the epidemic will end and go to the cinemas again to be safe.

Earlier it was reported that the film will release in cinemas, not online.

We will remind, earlier because of the coronavirus has already moved the premiere of the 25th film in the James bond “007: No time to die” from April to November. It is expected that losses due to the offset will be about 30 million dollars. In addition, Sony changed the date of the premiere of the animation “Rabbit Petryk 2”. Also John Krasinski announced the premiere of “silent place 2”.

In addition, deferred rent “Black widow” and “Woman in the window”.

Ukrainian cinema has also suffered. Since the country imposed some restrictions, including a ban on mass events distributors due to the closure of the cinema had to postpone screenings of “cleanup” and “Pulse”.