The premiere of the new film about James bond is Not the time to die was postponed for six months due to coronavirus

Film company Universal has listened to the fans and after careful consideration by six months, postponed due to coronavirus premiere of the film about James bond “No time to die.”

As reported on the official website of the franchise, the release of the film, which Ukraine was supposed to appear in cinemas on April 9, has been rescheduled for November.

All this is due to fears that the coronavirus can greatly affect the global box office. In Italy, South Korea, China and Japan were closed cinemas. Many countries have called on the citizens to refrain from going to places where people congregate.

We will remind, earlier representatives of the popular fan site MI6 has written an open letter to producers with a request to postpone the premiere. The letter said that people will not be able to attend the premiere, and the film will lose the lion’s share of income.

As previously reported, filming of “Mission impossible 7” with Tom cruise suspended due to the coronavirus.