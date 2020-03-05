The premiere of the new film about James bond was postponed because of the coronavirus

By Maria Batterburyon in Entertainment

Daniel Craig in role of James bond. Photo: https://twitter.com/007

Due to the outbreak of coronavirus premiere of new film about James bond “No time to die” was moved from April to November this year. This is the first Hollywood film that changed the date of the global launch for this reason, according to CNBC.

Company MGM, Universal and the producers of Michael Wilson and Barbara Broccoli announced that “after careful consideration and a thorough evaluation of the global film market,” the release of the new part of James bond will be delayed until November 2020.

Because of the coronavirus have been cancelled a promotional tour of the film in China, South Korea and Japan, and pending its release in Hong Kong. There are fears that the outbreak will affect the box office. Moreover, as the newspaper notes, more than 78% from 881 million dollars from the previous film “007: Range” occurred in the proportion of international screenings.

“No time to die” – the 25th James bond film and the last with Daniel Craig as agent 007. His exit was very much expected. The world premiere was to be held in London in early April. Now the Premier of the film in the UK was postponed to 12 November, and in the U.S. the movie will be released on November 25.

