The premiere of the new film about James bond was postponed due to coronavirus

Because of coronavirus has postponed the premiere of a new film about James bond. About it reports TV channel “Rain”.

A new film about James bond “No time to die” was postponed because of the coronavirus in seven months (before people complained that you can skip the premiere due to the closure of cinemas).

MGM studios, Universal and the film’s producers Michael Wilson and Barbara Broccoli made the decision after “careful consideration and a thorough assessment of the situation on the world market of the film”.

The film will be released in the UK on 12 November 2020, the rest of the world — 25 Nov 2020.

The fans of James bond, has published an open letter with a request to move the premiere for the summer, since due to coronavirus in many countries, cancelled events, and cinemas closed.

They also expressed concern over the fact that the premiere of the film, which was scheduled for March 31 in London, was going to bring hundreds of people from around the world. “Only one person, who may not even show symptoms can infect all the others. It’s not a public event, which everyone would like,” reads the letter.