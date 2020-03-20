The premiere of the second part of the cartoon Minions postponed due to coronavirus

The premiere of the second part of the animated film “Minions” (“Popeci” – Ukr.) delayed because of the complicated situation of coronavirus, reports variety.

In the Ukrainian car cartoon “Minions: the making of a villain” (Minions: The Rise of Gru) was supposed to come out July 2, the new premiere date is not yet known.

“We are aware of the seriousness of the situation in France is therefore temporarily closed our Studio Illumination Mac Guff in Paris,” said founder and CEO Chris Meledandri.

He also noted that in the first place the company cares about the health of artists and animators.

Previously, because of the coronavirus has already moved the premiere of the 25th film in the James bond “007: No time to die” from April to November. It is expected that losses due to the offset will be about 30 million dollars. In addition, Sony changed the date of the premiere of the animation “Rabbit Petryk 2”. Also John Krasinski announced the premiere of “silent place 2”.

In addition, deferred rent “Black widow”, “Woman in the window” and “Saw 9” Chris Rock.

Ukrainian cinema has also suffered. Since the country imposed some restrictions, including a ban on mass events distributors due to the closure of the cinema had to postpone screenings of “cleanup” and “Pulse”.