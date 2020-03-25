The premiere of “Wonder woman 1984” with Gal gadot was postponed due to coronavirus

“Wonder woman 1984” . Photo: instagram.com/wbpictures

Warner Bros. the pandemic coronavirus has postponed the premiere of the movie “Wonder woman 1984”. Now it will be released on the big screens in mid-August, not June 5, as previously planned, says Variety.

When we gave the green light to “Wonder woman 1984”, it was determined to release it on the big screen, and are happy to announce that Warner Bros. Pictures will represent the movie in theaters August 14th. We hope that by the time the world will be safer and healthier,” said Toby Emmerich, President of Warner Bros group.

The Studio also indefinitely postponed the release of the pictures “On top” (“In the Heights”) – adaptation of the Broadway musical Lin-Manuel Miranda, the release of which was previously scheduled for 26 June, as well as the animated film “Scooby-Doo”, which is planned for may 15.

And the horror Thriller “Evil” or “Infected” (Malignant) from the Director of “Aquaman” James WAN gave Wonder woman her date, August 14. These three patterns are not yet dated.

LeMonade previously wrote that the premiere of the film “fast and furious 9” was postponed for a year.