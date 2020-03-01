The presentation of awards “Cesar” was marked by protests against Roman Polanski

Roman Polanski. Photo: Getty Images

Ceremony of delivery of awards “Cesar” – the French analogue of “Oscar”, which was held in Paris on Friday, February 28, was held amid protests by advocates for the rights of women. Award as best Director for his latest film “an officer and a spy” has received controversial Roman Polanski, writes CBS.

Himself a famous filmmaker missed the ceremony due to the protests of women’s groups condemned 12 nominations picture after new charges of rape against the Director nominated French. Due to fierce about this scandal the management of the prize “Cesar” resigned in mid-February. Was not at the event and other members of the crew.

After the announcement Polanski the best Director reaction was immediate dissent. French actress Adele Enel, which at the age of 15 years experienced sexual violence by another Director, got up and left the room with the words “Shame”.

Her example was followed by the writer Celine Sciamma, and actress and comedian Florence of Forest, who led the ceremony, did not return to the stage after the announcement of the awards Polanski.

A l'annonce du César de la Meilleure Réalisation pour Roman Polanski ("J'accuse"), Adèle Haenel quitte la salle. Le meilleur des #César2020 > https://t.co/ipnVwouBeV pic.twitter.com/7xa0CTbU3H — CANAL+ (@canalplus) February 28, 2020

And in front of the Salle Pleyel concert hall before the ceremony, protesters gathered with placards on which, in particular, was written “of the Victim, we believe you” and “No impunity”.

#Cesar2020 l'hymne des femmes chanté par la chorale féministe "les Lèvres Révoltées" au rassemblement devant les Césars #Sororité pic.twitter.com/WPzCAU3dJq — Osez le féminisme ! (@osezlefeminisme) February 28, 2020

Polanski is still wanted in the United States decades after that, in 1977, he was charged with rape of 13-year-old Samantha Gamer. He pleaded guilty to unlawful sexual contact with a minor, but fled the country before sentencing.

Last year with the accusation that Polanski raped her in 1975 when she was 18 years old, spoke French actress. The Director denied it, and for the prosecution has expired Statute of limitations.

