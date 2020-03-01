The presentation of awards “Cesar” was marked by protests against Roman Polanski

By Maria Batterburyon in Entertainment

Вручение кинопремии "Сезар" ознаменовалось протестами против Романа Полански

Roman Polanski. Photo: Getty Images

Ceremony of delivery of awards “Cesar” – the French analogue of “Oscar”, which was held in Paris on Friday, February 28, was held amid protests by advocates for the rights of women. Award as best Director for his latest film “an officer and a spy” has received controversial Roman Polanski, writes CBS.

Himself a famous filmmaker missed the ceremony due to the protests of women’s groups condemned 12 nominations picture after new charges of rape against the Director nominated French. Due to fierce about this scandal the management of the prize “Cesar” resigned in mid-February. Was not at the event and other members of the crew.

After the announcement Polanski the best Director reaction was immediate dissent. French actress Adele Enel, which at the age of 15 years experienced sexual violence by another Director, got up and left the room with the words “Shame”.

Her example was followed by the writer Celine Sciamma, and actress and comedian Florence of Forest, who led the ceremony, did not return to the stage after the announcement of the awards Polanski.

And in front of the Salle Pleyel concert hall before the ceremony, protesters gathered with placards on which, in particular, was written “of the Victim, we believe you” and “No impunity”.

Polanski is still wanted in the United States decades after that, in 1977, he was charged with rape of 13-year-old Samantha Gamer. He pleaded guilty to unlawful sexual contact with a minor, but fled the country before sentencing.

Last year with the accusation that Polanski raped her in 1975 when she was 18 years old, spoke French actress. The Director denied it, and for the prosecution has expired Statute of limitations.

LeMonade previously wrote that the Network has released a trailer for the historical Thriller by Roman Polanski.

We also reported that Roman Polanski has denied all allegations of sexual harassment.

 

 

Share Button
Maria Batterbury

Maria has been a reporter on the news desk since 2013. Before that she wrote about young adolescence and family dynamics for Styles and was the legal affairs correspondent for the Metro desk. Before joining The Nizh Telegram, Maria worked as a staff writer at the Village Voice and a freelancer for Newsday, The Wall Street Journal, GQ and Mirabella. To get in touch, contact me through my [email protected] 1-800-268-7116
Previous Article
Next Article