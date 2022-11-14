The presenter of the main news in Slovenia becomes the first woman in charge of the country

Spread the love

Zagreb, Nov 13 (EFE).- For the first time in its 31 years of independent and democratic history, the former Yugoslav republic of Slovenia will in the next five years with Natasa Pirc Musar a woman in the presidency of the Republic. this Sunday the second round of the presidential elections against the conservative former Foreign Minister, Anze Logar.

In the first electoral round, on October 23, Pirc Musar still had ;has been defeated by Logar, being second, with 27%, compared to 34% of its rival.

With his successful professional career, both in journalism and law, Pic Musar argued in the campaign to have acquired enough experience and the necessary personal passion to lead the country worthily and decisively.

“With great experience and 54 years of life, I am at the peak of my vital capacity and I can do something for Slovenia,” he assured. before the elections. That -he specifies- means fighting from the presidency in the first place for the eradication of poverty and relentlessly defending the rule of law.

“The president must act in favor of Slovenia being a state of right and social, as provided by the Constitution. Always and everywhere. Clearly and insistently, “he stressed. during the campaign.

His candidacy was supported by two former presidents of center-left orientation, Milan Kucan and Danilo Türk.

After studying law in Ljubljana, Pirc Musar worked for for a decade as a journalist and presenter of the main news program of the Slovenian public television TVSlo and of the largest commercial broadcaster, PopTv.

n data and access to public information, between 2004 and 2014 she became popular as Information Commissioner, punishing politicians who violated transparency rules.

She was vice-president (2009) and president (2013) of the joint control body of Europol and for more than ten years participated in it. in several projects of the Council of Europe.

After obtaining a doctorate in Law at the University of Vienna (Austria) in 2015, her law firm became & gué; quickly in one of the most prestigious in the country. Among her clients is Melania Trump, the Slovenian wife of former US President Donald Trump.

Her husband, Ales Musar, is a billionaire businessman, and his son, Maks, 21, is a Pirate Party candidate in the local elections next November 20.

Next December 23, Pirc Musar will assume officially the presidential position and it will happen Borut Pahor, also of the center left, who is retiring after two five-year terms.