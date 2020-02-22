The President has created the Commission on madrepore

The President of Ukraine Vladimir Zelensky created a temporary working group on health reform and approved its composition. The corresponding decree № 55/2020 the Head of state signed on February 21, reports UNN.

The document notes that the working group has until March 1, 2020 to analyze the process of reforming the health care system of Ukraine. In particular, implementation of state guarantees of medical care program medical assurances to primary care and willingness of healthcare institutions to implement these guarantees to other types of medical care.

The results of this analysis, the working group should make proposals for further reform of domestic medicine: to Finance, improving the system of training and continuous professional development of doctors, other health workers, increasing their wages, scientific support of the health system.

The working group has the right to interact with other subsidiary bodies and services established by the President of Ukraine, state bodies, bodies of local self-government, institutions of higher education and scientific institutions, public associations, enterprises, institutions and organizations, says the decree. It can also request and receive in due course from these institutions the necessary information, documents and materials and to invite to its meetings of their representatives and experts on the relevant issues.

Working group is headed by the Chairman of the Committee of the Verkhovna Rada of Ukraine on issues of health, health care and health insurance Michael radutskii. It also included such experienced practitioners as Ilya Yemets, Boris Todorov, Andrew beznosenko, Alexander Usenko, representatives of various medical institutions and specialized universities.

The decree comes into force from the date of its publication.