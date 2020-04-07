The President of a neighboring country believes that it is better to die from mers than from hunger

President of Belarus Alexander Lukashenko responded to the appeal of 150 thousand citizens of the country to the world health organization (who) because of the situation with the coronavirus in the country.

It is reported TUT.by.

“We’re ranting around, quarantine, curfew, and so on. Look, it’s easiest, we’ll do it during the day, but what are we going to eat?” he said.

According to him, the introduction of quarantine measures hit the economy and causing a schism in society in the preservation of wages for those who will not work. Lukashenko said that “cows on remote you can’t milk,” so the work of the farms must continue. According to him, “not only the individual officials of international organizations talking about hunger in the near future, but keep talking and the leaders of the most developed of the advanced countries”.