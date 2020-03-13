The President of Brazil, after a meeting with trump revealed the coronavirus

The President of Brazil Jair Bolsonaro (who previously insulted the wife of the President of France Emmanuel Makron) was infected with coronavirus. This publication reports the Journal O Dia. Head of power “with tears in his eyes,” told about his illness in address to the nation, saying that the first test was positive. The President also called on people for security reasons to refrain from Pro-government rallies planned for the coming weekend. Later it was reported that the second test was negative.

Recently Bolsonaro argued that the coronavirus is one of the “fantasies” that inflate media.

7 Mar Bolsonaro met with the President of the United States Donald trump at his Florida estate, the resort’s Mar-a-Lago. The event was attended by assistant Bolsonaro Fabio Weingarten, who also revealed coronavirus.

