The President of Harvard University, and his wife found the coronavirus

У президента Гарвардского университета и его жены нашли коронавирус

The President of Harvard University Lawrence Bakova and his wife Adele was diagnosed with coronavirus disease Covid-19. BAGNET reported, citing CNN.

“We got the symptoms on Sunday (March 22 — ed.) — first cough, then fever, chills, and muscle aches. We turned to our doctors on Monday and passed the test. Results we received a few minutes ago, they are positive,” — said Tanks on Tuesday, March 24.

According to him, he and his wife started to work from home since the 14th of March, and will now be on a two-week isolation at home.

“Many of my colleagues will take on more responsibility over the next few weeks, when Adele and I focus on to improve your health,” — said the President of the University.

