The President of the first club Ronaldo will treat people from the coronavirus (photo)

The President of the Portuguese “sporting” Frederic Varandas ready on their own to fight the pandemic coronavirus, which “covers” the whole world. And wants to help not financial, but, as they say, with their own hands, using their professional knowledge and skills.

The fact is that the current head of “sporting”, in which he started his career five-time winner of the “Golden ball” Cristiano Ronaldo’s 12 years ago, in 2008, served as a medic in Afghanistan. And now, during the war with the dangerous virus, do not want to be in the side.

“For generations our parents and grandparents, as well as for this generation, which cannot grow in a country suffocated from another major economic crisis. For all of them to Portugal… Come on! Each in its own way. Someone who cares about the sick, someone makes bread, someone informs the Portuguese, who then provides services to support the country’s economy. I have served the country, and today I’ll do it again until a state of emergency… And I will be returning whenever it will take Portugal. Let’s… let’s Go together!” wrote the official on his page on Instagram.

Note that Verandas is in the structure “sportinga” in 2011. And started from the position of the doctor in the youth team of “green-white lions”, but soon after headed a medical Department of the club. And in September 2018, after the current President of sporting, Bruno de Carvalho was forced to the scandal to leave office, won the election, gaining 42,32% of votes. Already Barandales as President of the sporting won the season-2018/2019, the Portuguese Cup and the League Cup.

