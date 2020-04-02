The President of the Philippines ordered to shoot people for violating quarantine

In the Philippines citizens informed about the extreme measures that will be applied to violators of the quarantine imposed because of a pandemic coronavirus. .

As CNN reports, the President of the Philippines Rodrigo Duterte made a televised address in which he appealed to the security forces, urging them to oppose the violators of the quarantine: “If they become unmanageable and will to resist, and your life is in danger, shoot them!”

President Rodrigo Duterte also urged Filipinos to observe quarantine restrictions are entered.

However, later the press service of the called word Duterte about the shooting of “hyperbole”.

As previously reported, the British nurse told me about the painful suffering of patients with coronavirus and the rapidly growing number of new patients.

We read in the Telegram channel, Facebook and Twitter