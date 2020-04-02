The President ordered to shoot anyone who violates quarantine

The President of the Philippines Rodrigo Duterte requires that the security personnel opened fire on anyone who violates the quarantine.

About it reports France 24.

“I order the police, military and local officials: if there is a problem situation, if someone jumps on you and threatening your life, shoot him on sight. And may create a problem going into the ground,” said Duterte.

Philippine President called unacceptable abuse of workers and assured that it will be regarded as a serious crime. In the region recently recorded several cases of attacks by patients on doctors.

The head of the Philippine national police said that he understands that Duterte demonstrates a serious approach to social order, but to shoot at compatriots for a defeat he is not going to.

According to media reports, the Philippines was 2311 cases of infection with coronavirus and 96 deaths. From March 16 there is a state of emergency for a period of six months: suspended air and sea links between Manila and the provinces, in the capital and surrounding areas under curfew.