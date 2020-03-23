The price paid for the quarantine: Facebook will reduce the speed and video quality

The owners of sinning frequent failures of the social network and Facebook owned Instagram has decided to further complicate the lives of their users, reducing the quality and speed of downloadable video.

It is first and foremost about the European countries covered by the pandemic coronavirus. Such a simple trick, Zuckerberg decided to reduce the load on the computer network during the quarantine, which has been declared in several European countries, writes Engadget.

It is noted that these measures have been taken after thousands of Europeans have started to work from home.

“To reduce the likelihood of potential overload of the network, we will temporarily reduce the speed of the video in Facebook and Instagram in Europe. We are committed to working with our partners to regulate any bandwidth limitations during this period of increased demand“, — quotes the edition of the representative of Facebook.

The newspaper reminds that Facebook and Instagram are not the first to resort to this constraint. and suffering from the coronavirus Italy — by as much as 57%.

We read in the Telegram channel, Facebook and Twitter