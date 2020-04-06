The Prime Minister left his post and went to save people

The Prime Minister of Ireland, Leo Varadkar will return to work with doctor to help during the outbreak of coronavirus.

It is reported by The Irish Times.

Varadkar studied medicine and for seven years worked as a General practitioner, before she left the profession in policy. He was expelled from the registry of physicians in 2013. However, he returned to the medical register in March, when the pandemic coronavirus began to spread in Ireland.

Now it will be once a week in the health Service in the area suitable for his qualifications.

Last month the health Service of Ireland has appealed to all health workers not working in the profession, to register in the campaign of recruitment to combat the crisis. About 50,000 people have applied for less than three days.

Most likely, Varadkar will advise patients over the telephone. In Ireland any person who could be exposed to Covid-19, first evaluate the on the phone and not in person, to avoid spread of the virus.

Varadkar comes from a medical family, his father was a doctor and mother a nurse. His partner Matthew Barrett, his two sisters and their husbands all work in the health services.

In Ireland there are approximately 5,000 cases of patients with coronavirus, 158 people died from the disease.