The Prime Minister of Ireland started working as a doctor, to help citizens in the fight against coronavirus

The Prime Minister of Ireland, Leo Varadkar has re-registered as a medical practitioner and will work one shift per week, to help citizens during the struggle with the coronavirus. This was announced by the office of the Prime Minister, reports Reuters.

“Many of his family and friends work in health care. He wanted to help even in a small sense,” – said the press-Secretary of the Irish Prime Minister.

Varadkar worked as a doctor for seven years before leaving the profession for a political career. He was expelled from the medical register in 2013, but in March of this year again signed up and offered their services to the head of health services of the country.

Last month health Minister Simon Harris has launched a campaign of recruitment in the health service of Ireland for dealing with an outbreak of the coronavirus.

Varadkar from a medical family. He is the son of a doctor and nurses, his two sisters and their husbands also work in the health sector.