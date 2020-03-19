The Prince of Monaco became the first monarch in the world infected with coronavirus

Prince of Monaco albert II became the first monarch in the world who contracted the coronavirus. The Palace officially confirmed that the test 62-year-old Prince to COVID-19 was positive. At the moment, his condition is assessed as satisfactory and does not cause concern among physicians. Prince continues to work while in their private residence, and maintains contact with members of the government. For the ruler of Monaco looks after his personal doctors and doctors of the hospital named Princess grace.

Albert also called on the population of his country to comply with security measures and to limit contact with each other.

Coronavirus has also been confirmed from the representative of the other Royal families of Europe — the head of the house of Habsburg, 59-year-old Karl Habsburg-Lorraine. He is the grandson of the last Austrian Emperor Charles I.

Joined by her husband Prince Philip, who was brought to Windsor by helicopter from Sandringham, where he lived in recent time. The couple will spend time in isolation together.

