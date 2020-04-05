The Professor explained why it is useless to wear a mask on the street

Professor, Department of hospital therapy sechenovskiy University, doctor of medical Sciences Sergey Yakovlev explained why you should not wear a medical mask on the street. About it report “Arguments and facts”.

“Wearing a mask on the street is useless, it just gets clogged with dust so the whole effect. Because viruses do not fly in the air,” said the doctor.

He added that viruses are infectious particles that may be on different surfaces.

According to the doctor, the mask must be worn when there is close contact with people who may be infected. This probability can be in the subway, store, and hospitals.

In this case the mask can not 100% protect against the virus, as the virus smaller than the pores in the mask.

In addition, Yakovlev advises not to focus only on masks, it should also handle the hands with antiseptic or wear gloves.